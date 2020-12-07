iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

