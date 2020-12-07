Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

