Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

