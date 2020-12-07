John C. Pollok Sells 4,570 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,570 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $329,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SSB stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

