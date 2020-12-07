Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $479,850.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

