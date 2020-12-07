Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,593. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

