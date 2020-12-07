Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMT stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

