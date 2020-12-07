Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.23% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $47,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

