Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 89,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2,196.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 32.0% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 589,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $558.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

