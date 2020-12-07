Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund by 69.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 546,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 223,382 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.30.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

