Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

