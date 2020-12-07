Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887,038 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,577,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 140,954 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

