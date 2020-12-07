Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.