Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter.

GUT opened at $7.72 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

