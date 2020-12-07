Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,251 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

AXL opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

