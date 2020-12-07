Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1,809.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,309,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 1,240,641 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,623,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 225,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

