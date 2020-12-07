Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,356 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.60 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

