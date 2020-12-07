Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,802 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

