Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,210 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $983,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

