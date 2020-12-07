Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 41,598 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,743,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 184,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 91.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 530,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 996,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.