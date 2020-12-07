Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $124,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,426,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 654,175 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

SIRI opened at $6.34 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.