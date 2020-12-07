Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $164,000 in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT opened at $17.19 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

