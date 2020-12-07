Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $173,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 29.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.