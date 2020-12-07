Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $80,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.