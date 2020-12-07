Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -292.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,666 shares of company stock worth $3,838,405. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

