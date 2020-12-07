Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

