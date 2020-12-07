Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 173.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 331.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of UA stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

