Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,346,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 187.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 535,190 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

AA stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

