Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.