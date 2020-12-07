Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period.

SRET opened at $9.00 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

