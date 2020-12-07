Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 270,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 123.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.09 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

