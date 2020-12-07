Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. UBS Group AG grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 131.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 293,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period.

DHY stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

