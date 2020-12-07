Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.