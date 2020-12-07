Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $288,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.