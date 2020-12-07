Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.33 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

