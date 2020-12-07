Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,788 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

