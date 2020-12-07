Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,037 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OIA opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

