Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $150,000 Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,125 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FireEye by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FireEye by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,329 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.39 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

