Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aphria by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

NYSE:APHA opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

