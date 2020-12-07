Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

FOF opened at $11.98 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.