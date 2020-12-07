Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 219.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

