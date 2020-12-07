Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $99,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,285 shares of company stock worth $105,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.36 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.