Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUS. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 285,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

