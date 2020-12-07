Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,799 shares of company stock valued at $407,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.08 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

