Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 122.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter.

FTF opened at $8.77 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

