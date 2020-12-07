Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

