Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Orange by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.