Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,368,000. Apple accounts for 7.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

