La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LZB opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

