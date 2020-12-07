Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,001,151. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

